 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damar Hamlin leaves Bengals - Bills in ambulance after terrifying scene; game postponed (UPDATE)

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin.

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

UPDATE

The NFL has announced that Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital. The league has also officially postponed this game, so it will not continue tonight.

For now, it is unknown if the game will resume at a later date. All that matters now is Hamlin’s health.

We will continue to update this post if more details come out.

A terrifying scene took place Monday in the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

With the Bengals leading 7-3 and on their second offensive possession, Tee Higgins caught a pass over the middle and was tackled by several Bills players, among them being safety Damar Hamlin.

After the play ended, Hamlin got up off the ground but quickly fell back down and went motionless. Trainers from both teams rushed to the field, and an ambulance soon came onto the field, then paramedics began tending to Hamlin.

Hamlin reportedly had to be given oxygen and CPR treatment. He was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital.

As of now, the game is set to resume after both teams are given a chance to warm back up and gather themselves after witnessing this horrifying scene. But for now, the game is being suspended until further notice.

If you want to see the play in question, you can go here.

All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Hamlin and his family.

We will update this post if more details come out...

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Everything to know for MNF matchup in Week 17

View all 28 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...