Damar Hamlin leaves Bengals - Bills in ambulance after terrifying scene; game postponed (UPDATE)

UPDATE

The NFL has announced that Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital. The league has also officially postponed this game, so it will not continue tonight.

For now, it is unknown if the game will resume at a later date. All that matters now is Hamlin’s health.

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

We will continue to update this post if more details come out.

A terrifying scene took place Monday in the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

With the Bengals leading 7-3 and on their second offensive possession, Tee Higgins caught a pass over the middle and was tackled by several Bills players, among them being safety Damar Hamlin.

After the play ended, Hamlin got up off the ground but quickly fell back down and went motionless. Trainers from both teams rushed to the field, and an ambulance soon came onto the field, then paramedics began tending to Hamlin.

Hamlin reportedly had to be given oxygen and CPR treatment. He was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital.

As of now, the game is set to resume after both teams are given a chance to warm back up and gather themselves after witnessing this horrifying scene. But for now, the game is being suspended until further notice.

If you want to see the play in question, you can go here.

Both teams at midfield. Obviously tons of concern for Hamlin, who is hooked to an IV and was getting chest compressions. It’s been almost 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/hG7t8NLDRG — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 3, 2023

Looks like they were giving Damar Hamlin oxygen as he entered the ambulance. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2023

Joe Buck says on the game broadcast l they have been administering CPR as @HamlinIsland has been down for over 9 minutes now. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2023

Hamlin in ambulance and heading to hospital as Bills pray pic.twitter.com/xGwbd2yip1 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) January 3, 2023

All of our thoughts and prayers go out to Hamlin and his family.

We will update this post if more details come out...