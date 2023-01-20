Ja’Marr Chase on staying in Cincinnati: “I need to be here too”

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has deserved some luck after their 2-win 2019 season. They struck gold with Joe Burrow and followed that up by adding another superstar to their repertoire in Ja’Marr Chase.

Keeping the dynamic duo, who dominated the NCAA at LSU, together will be easier said than done, especially with Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, and others needing new deals as well.

A large part in keeping Burrow and Chase around is if they want to be here, and Burrow has expressed his desire to be here for the long-term future. Chase added to that recently via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

“I need to be here too. Yeah, man. Keep this going. Try to get as many AFC championships as we can get. Make it to the Super Bowl as many times as possible. Me and him, we’re like bread and butter. As long as he’s got me and I’ve got him I should be here for a good time,” Chase said after Wednesday’s practice.

Chase had an all-time great rookie season, recording 81 receptions on 128 targets. He ended with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. While his numbers did decline this season, he also missed five games due to injury.

Chase, 22, is considered one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he certainly believes there is no one better.

“Hell, yeah,” Chase said when asked if he was the best receiver in the NFL.

He certainly made the case for it as a rookie, and had he not missed games, his numbers may have looked like the best in the league this season as well.

The sky is the limit for Chase, and the hope is that the team is able to retain him for the long-term future, obviously along with friend and teammate Joe Burrow.