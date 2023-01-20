Bengals News (1/20): Red zoned in

Bengals Quick Hits: Jackson Carman's Potentially Unique Birthday

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack noticed it, too. As he gets ready to possibly head into Sunday’s AFC Divisional in Buffalo (3 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) with a group put together in the last three weeks, it’s not a minor detail.

How the Bengals could have one big advantage vs. Bills’ elite defense - The Athletic

Buffalo's red zone defense is among the best in the NFL, but Cincinnati's counterparts on offense boast similar effectiveness.

Bengals vs. Bills betting preview: Why you should bet the over

Our best bet for Sunday's Bengals vs. Bills playoff showdown.

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Jessie Bates On Playoff Changes: ‘There Should Have Been Some Type Of Neutral Site This Week’ - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Safety Jessie Bates On Playoff Changes: ‘There Should Have Been Some Type Of Neutral Site This Week’

Around the League

Bills' Damar Hamlin still faces 'lengthy recovery,' spokesman says

Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has "a lengthy recovery" despite being out of the hospital, his family spokesman told ESPN on Thursday night.

GM believes Lamar Jackson wants to finish career with Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence Thursday that they can reach a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

NFL announces designated teams for 2023 international games

The National Football League today announced the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 season.