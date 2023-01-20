Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa officially out, Tre Flowers doubtful

Just two days separate us from the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the AFC Championship, and each team got in one last practice before the weekend.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor officially ruled both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup in Buffalo. Max Scharping and Jackson Carman will take their respective places along the offensive line. Should the Bengals win, the door is at least open for both Cappa and Williams to return next week.

Tre Flowers, who went limited Friday, is listed as doubtful with his hamstring injury. Flowers was dressed for all three practices this week but didn’t participate during Wednesday and Thursday. If he can’t play, expect Dax Hill and Akeem Davis-Gaither to fill in for his role.

Everyone else on the Bengals’ active roster is good to go, including Joseph Ossai (shoulder), Eli Apple (neck), and Michael Thomas (hamstring).

For the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer (knee) was a full participant for the first time all week and will suit up in Highmark Stadium. The only other changes to Buffalo’s injury report featured wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Taiwan Jones getting rest days.

Defensive tackles Daquan Jones (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited again and are officially questionable.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals stuff. Who Dey!