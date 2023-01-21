Joe Burrow’s parents presented a game ball to Courtside Pizza in Athens

A local business in Joe Burrow’s hometown of Athens, Ohio, now has a game ball from the Cincinnati Bengals’ Wild Card victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The parents of the Bengals star quarterback, Jimmy and Robbin Burrow, presented Courtside Pizza in Athens with a game ball from their son’s fourth career postseason win.

Here’s a look at the video of the Burrows presenting the game ball from Courtside Pizza’s Instagram account.

The game ball comes from a day the Athens native made franchise history.

In the win, Burrow passed the legendary Ken Anderson for the Bengals’ postseason record for most completions. It took Burrow just five playoff games to pass Anderson, who set the record over the course of six postseason games.

Burrow will play in his sixth career postseason game and look for his fifth postseason victory Sunday when the Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.