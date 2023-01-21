Bengals vs. Bills in the AFC Divisional Round: Predict the outcome

The Cincinnati Bengals somehow made a Super Bowl run last year, despite one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Then they went out and signed three o-linemen, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La’el Collins. Two of those three will be out when the Bengals face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round tomorrow. And left tackle Jonah Williams will miss the game as well.

Three o-linemen were added, and three o-linemen are injured. So where does that leave the team now? Are they in better shape or worse shape than last year heading into the toughest (and biggest) game of the season?

That’s something we debated on the “#1 Bengals” podcast.

On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati’s defense will have to hope to hold up against Josh Allen. The Bengals were already without top corner Chidobe Awuzie, and then last week against the Baltimore Ravens, both starting boundary corners, Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt, suffered minor injuries, though they are both now ready to go.

Still, Apple had one of his worst plays of the year, giving up a wide-open 41-yard touchdown reception to Demarcus Robinson. Needless to say, the play of the cornerbacks will be a major factor in the game.

