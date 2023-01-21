Bengals plan to extend Joe Burrow this offseason, per report

Joe Burrow wants to be with the Cincinnati Bengals for his entire career, and the Bengals—obviously—want the same.

The franchise can begin working on a long-term extension for their quarterback this year after Burrow’s third accrued season concludes. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, that’s precisely what the Bengals will do.

“The Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money extension for Joe Burrow,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “He’s eligible after three years, obviously going to give him the fifth-year option, but attempt to work out a deal from there.”

Not the most shocking thing you’ll read today, that’s for sure.

The Bengals have done this before. They extended Carson Palmer for six years immediately following his second year in Cincinnati. Andy Dalton signed his six-year extension in the Summer following his third season.

Cincinnati would have Burrow sign for 16 years if they could.

Rapoport did mention the club’s efforts to increase their cash on hand in order to pay Burrow, and considering the top of the market deals for quarterbacks now, they’ll need every penny.

Whenever the offseason starts for the Bengals, this will be item No. 1 on their agenda.