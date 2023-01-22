The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are set to square off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Here is a refresher on how to watch and follow today’s game in Buffalo.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) at Buffalo Bills (14-3)
- Time: 3 pm ET on January 22nd
- Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Channel: CBS will have today’s TV coverage.
- Announcers: Jim Nance and Tony Romo will have the call.
- Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV, or sign up for Paramount+
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham calling the action.
- Rosters: CIN | BUF
- Weather: Temperatures in the 30-35 range with overcast and winds in the 5-8 mph range with a projection of about 1-2 inches of snow in the afternoon, according to NFL weather.
- Odds: The Bengals are currently 5.5-point underdogs, via DraftKings Sportsbook
Now, come join the fun in our first-half open thread!
Who Dey!!
