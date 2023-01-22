Bengals vs. Bills Inactives: Tre Flowers and DaQuan Jones out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactives for today’s Divisional Round playoff game.

Here is a look at who is out today for Cincinnati.

OT Jonah Williams

OG Alex Cappa

CB Tre Flowers

RB Chris Evans

DE Jeff Gunter

TE Nick Bowers

DT Jay Tufele

The Bengals entered this game having already ruled out starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa, while backup cornerback Tre Flowers was doubtful to play and is now inactive. All of the Bengals’ other inactives today are healthy scratches.

Cincinnati has also elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster for today’s game. Nick Bowers was also elevated but is inactive.

Here is who is out today for the Bills.

S Jared Mayden

LB Terrel Bernard

CB Christian Benford

LB Baylon Spector

OL Ike Boettger

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo came into the day with starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones questionable to play. Phillips is a go, but Jones is inactive. All of their other inactives are healthy scratches.