5 things we learned from the Bengals absolute demolition of the Bills

You’d think a team on a nine game winning streak wouldn’t be underestimated. But somehow, everyone, including Bengals fans, learned a lot about just how dominant this team is after their shocking 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Let’s get right into what lessons we took:

These Bengals are good. Really good.

This isn’t even about going to the AFC Championship again. This is about beating arguably the most talented team in the entire NFL on the road in dominating fashion. The Bills’ biggest loss all year prior to this game was by all of three points. They lost three games by a total of eight points. And Cincinnati came into town and blew them out. Amazing.

A lot of credit must be given to the coaches, from Zac Taylor to Lou Anarumo to Frank Pollack. They drew up the perfect game plan, a methodical destruction of an overwhelming favorite. The mix of pass and run was perfect. Quarterback Joe Burrow was allowed to stay aggressive, throwing on early downs even with a big lead. And the entire receiving corps got involved thanks to an eclectic mix of play calls.

The d-line can generate serious pressure

Don’t look at the sack numbers. The Bengals’ d-line was in Buffalo QB Josh Allen’s face all day. Trey Hendrickson, playing with a broken wrist, led the charge, but D.J. Reader and B.J. Hill were dominant as well.

Mike Hilton is one of the greatest signings in franchise history

His sack of Allen was a fumble (though it was overturned), and he got to him again shortly after. He added a tackle for a loss and a ton of attitude, just one of the players who gives Cincinnati’s defense a lot of bite.

The o-line has enough chemistry to overcome injuries

Burrow mostly went untouched and looked calm and collected in the pocket. And while Buffalo’s pass rush seems to have been missing Von Miller, a lot of credit must go to Cincinnati’s guys up front, who had one of their most physical performances of the year.

Mixon is a big-time playmaker

The running back came through time after time with big runs (20 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown) and excellent ball protection in tough circumstances. While he may have had a five touchdown game earlier this season, this was, in my opinion, his greatest game yet, considering the stakes. Samaje Perine, of course, deserves praise for churning out yards when called upon as well.

For a detailed breakdown of the biggest plays by our John Sheeran, watch below: