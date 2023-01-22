Twitter reactions to Bengals’ fun win over Bills in the snow

This was it. It was finally time for the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills to finally get a chance at playing each other since both had risen to the hierarchy of the AFC.

It was great to see both of these teams on the field after their last meeting was canceled with Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was able to actually attend this game, which is just a great story all its own.

However, that was about the best news the Bills had going for them today. On the field, the Bengals took over from start to finish. They came out and were far more physical and prepared for this snowy game than the Bills were.

It looked like it could be close at one point, but Cincinnati’s defense was ready to answer what the Bills were doing offensively.

Also, Joe Burrow won the internet with his response to this question about the neutral site AFC Championship game getting canceled with their win.

Joe activates Joe Brrr mode

The Bengals got off to a fast start, and Burrow was the biggest reason. Despite the snow and the offensive line issue, He was red-hot coming out of the gate. He may as well have been in a dome tossing it around to guys in a 7-on-7 drill.

If “I ain’t got no worries” had a warm up routine…



Y’all thought dude was gon’ lose. He’s as calm as Jon Snow at the “Battle of the Bastards”. Not tripping at all! pic.twitter.com/TRWtevN9GC — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 22, 2023

Here's the 14-0 start the #Bills couldn't recover from on a beautiful winter SNOW in western NEW YORK, next stop, MISSOURI #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/sWwW1px4qi — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 23, 2023

How’s that for mahomsian — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) January 22, 2023

Burrow has already connected with 8 different receivers. And it's still the second quarter. — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) January 22, 2023

Fans let the NFL know about their Bengals after dominant performance

Usually, we’d break this into several different parts, but there was some seriously great tweets following this win. The fan base had plenty to celebrate as Cincinnati keeps proving that they belong as being deemed one of the top teams in the AFC despite being slept on by so many casual fans and analysts.

Everyone deserves a round of applause for not directing any hate at the Bills fan in general or going into the game overly cocky. The NFL seemingly gave the Bengals the toughest road to the Super Bowl with the rule change a week prior to the NFL that would have given the Bills a neutral site against the Chiefs next week. They also gave the Ravens a chance at a home playoff game. Meanwhile, the Bengals were given nothing but the short end of the stick as they controlled their road to the No. 2 seed going into that canceled Monday Night Football game. Cincinnati responded by making Buffalo their home today.

Thoughts and prayers to the NFL ticket office tomorrow AM. All the calls. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 22, 2023

Bengals' first 52 seasons: 5 playoff wins.



Bengals in Joe Burrow's first 3 years: 5 playoff wins.



Last year, Burrow told me over and over again that the old Bengals were dead and gone. He was right. This isn't some underdog story anymore. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023

NFL: neutral site for Bills/Chiefs game!

Bengals: fuck you — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) January 22, 2023

WHO DEY — T.J. Houshmandzadeh (@housh84) January 22, 2023

Buffalo dont take it too personal



It was just business — y - Just Another Bengals Fan (13-4) (@JustaBengalsFan) January 22, 2023

it was a catch — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 22, 2023

When a Steelers player says this you know it’s nasty work! @nfl should be ashamed honestly https://t.co/D9FAGHxKs6 — WESTY1121 (@kane21014) January 22, 2023

#Bengals LB Logan Wilson, after praising DC Lou Anarumo: "At the end of the day, it’s on us to go out and execute. We believe in the system, we have all year, and I think we are playing at a high level. We just don’t get the credit we deserve.” — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) January 23, 2023

#Bengals TE Hayden Hurst had talked about how happy he is to be playing in Cincinnati.



After today’s win, he reflected on where he was at this time last year, and how excited he is to be here now.



“Holy s—, here we are.” pic.twitter.com/xfP9nUbdMc — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 23, 2023

Tough one for the Bills, but couldn’t be happier for the boys — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) January 22, 2023

Damn it feels good to be a Bengal #WhoDey on to the next one — Cam Taylor-Britt (@CamTaylorBritt_) January 23, 2023

