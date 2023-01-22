 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow and Bengals: “Better send those refunds”

Well said.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who said these Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs?!

Despite entering today’s game as 5.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals dominated all four quarters and came away with a 27-10 win.

Up next, the Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship.

Now, you may recall how the NFL made some controversial changes to these NFL Playoffs after the Week 17 Bengals - Bills game was canceled due to the Damar Hamlin medical emergency.

The NFL decided that if the Bills and Chiefs met in the AFC Championship, it would be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

However, the Bengals were not afforded that type of benefit for the AFC Championship or this week’s Divisional Round at Buffalo. Pretty much everyone and their grandma said the Bengals got screwed, but they clearly didn’t care as they routed Buffalo.

After the game, Joe Burrow and several Bengals trolled the NFL over the Atlanta decision, simply saying “Better send those refunds.”

Inject this into our veins.

Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Everything to know for Divisional Round

View all 30 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...