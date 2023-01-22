Joe Burrow and Bengals: “Better send those refunds”

Who said these Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs?!

Despite entering today’s game as 5.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals dominated all four quarters and came away with a 27-10 win.

Up next, the Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship.

Now, you may recall how the NFL made some controversial changes to these NFL Playoffs after the Week 17 Bengals - Bills game was canceled due to the Damar Hamlin medical emergency.

The NFL decided that if the Bills and Chiefs met in the AFC Championship, it would be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

However, the Bengals were not afforded that type of benefit for the AFC Championship or this week’s Divisional Round at Buffalo. Pretty much everyone and their grandma said the Bengals got screwed, but they clearly didn’t care as they routed Buffalo.

After the game, Joe Burrow and several Bengals trolled the NFL over the Atlanta decision, simply saying “Better send those refunds.”

"Better send those refunds."



Joe Burrow with a message pic.twitter.com/CZjZogj0HR

(via @CBSSports) — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2023

After Bills and Chiefs fans bought 50K tickets for the neutral site AFC championship game, the Bengals took note.



The message after the win: “Better send them refunds.” pic.twitter.com/SwbDYx6xmn — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 22, 2023

Mike Hilton is screaming SEE y’all in ATLANTA — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 22, 2023

Listen in very closely around the 3-second mark: #Bengals TE Hayden Hurst is heard yelling “Refund those f— tickets!” as he’s walking into the locker room (in reference to the neutral site AFC title game tickets).



This was definitely personal to some of these players. pic.twitter.com/TYV97SvW8s — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 23, 2023

Make sure y’all get that refund — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2023

Inject this into our veins.

Who Dey!!!