Get your “Send Those Refunds” shirts at BreakingT

The NFL made plans. The Cincinnati Bengals had other plans.

You may recall how the league made several controversial changes for the 2023 NFL Playoffs, none of which did the Bengals any favors while significantly assisting the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Among those was the NFL ruling that if the AFC Championship was Bills vs. Chiefs, it would be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

So much for that after the Bengals smashed the Bills.

After the game, Joe Burrow and several Bengals trolled the NFL by saying, “Better send those refunds.”

