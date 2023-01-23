Bengals News (1/23): Ted Karras says he’ll play vs. Chiefs

Bengals provide reminder of playoff potency by dominating Bills in Divisional Round

By romping past the Bills in the Divisional Round and advancing to a second straight AFC title game appearance, Joe Burrow and the Bengals provided a reminder that they are a force to be reckoned with in the race to reach Super Bowl LVII.

Bengals C Ted Karras says he’ll be ready for AFC title game vs. Chiefs

Ted Karras says he'll be ready.

Quick Hits: Burrow, Bengals Have Last Word; O-Line Opus; Eli's Coming: 'We're The Big Dogs And We're Not Done Yet'

If anything, Joe Burrows knows the calendar and he broke into a wide smile Sunday after leading the Bengals through a swirling snow shower into next week’s second straight AFC title game in Kansas City after the Bengals’ dominant 27-10.

Bengals’ personality is a perfect fit for the daunting path back to Super Bowl - The Athletic

The Bengals proved again Sunday in their win over the Bills that they don't wither in the most difficult situations.

Joe Burrow Sums Up Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Buffalo Bills With Two Words - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Joe Burrow Sums Up Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Buffalo Bills With Two Words

Around the League

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declines to elaborate on bizarre final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys' final play in their loss to the 49ers featured O-linemen spread out wide and Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center. HC Mike McCarthy declined to get into the specifics of the strategy after the game.

Bills QB Josh Allen: Loss to Bengals makes season's accomplishments 'null and void'

The Bills' season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday as Buffalo fell 27-10 to the Bengals. Josh Allen discussed the team's struggles on offense after the game.

Stefon Diggs, Bills express frustration with loss to Bengals

Disappointment and dissatisfaction lingered for the Bills after their season ended short of expectations with a loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Sources: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg, needs surgery

Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard will need surgery after fracturing his left fibula Sunday against the 49ers, sources said.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott -- 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners

Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."