Bengals were on the wrong side of 2 controversial replay reviews vs. the Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals rolled the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sunday. They won 27-10, not allowing a second-half touchdown to the high-octane Bills offense.

However, the win wasn’t without a few critical calls that were overturned. Cincinnati lost four crucial points when a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown, which would’ve been his second of the day, was called incomplete following a scoring review.

Many still think that this should’ve been a touchdown, but the note that makes it a reasonable final decision is that Chase didn’t necessarily survive the ground with the ball still secured.

Nonetheless, one could argue he had control and two feet in before hitting the ground.

Here is the play, and you can decide for yourself if it was a catch or not. Chase ended the day with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

This touchdown from Ja’Marr Chase was overturned pic.twitter.com/1JyZPfHmOI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2023

The Bengals settled for a field goal and entered the half up 17-7.

Then there was a fourth-quarter play that didn’t go the Bengals’ way and would’ve basically sealed the game.

The ruling on the field was a fumble after Josh Allen was hit by cornerback Mike Hilton. Trey Hendrickson recovered the ball, and the Bengals ran into their opponent’s end zone and made snow angels.

It was brought back, however, and it was another call that many weren’t so sure should’ve gone Buffalo’s way.

Let’s just say there were more upset Tennessee Titans fans than Bengals fans after this was overturned, as a similar play happened in Week 18 that propelled the Jacksonville Jaguars to a win thanks to a Josh Dobbs fumble being returned for a touchdown. The fumble in question was eerily similar to Allen’s supposed fumble on Sunday.

His arm definitely is moving forward with control of the ball before it is knocked loose. Still kind of shocked this wasn’t looked at closer. pic.twitter.com/pRBhuVvDTI — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) January 8, 2023

people are confused by the forward pass rule, but it’s actually very simple.



-if your name is Josh Dobbs or another QB with little name recognition it is a fumble.

-if your name is Josh Allen or another QB that’s beloved by the NFL, it’s incomplete. — Sundays in Nashville (@SundaysinNash) January 22, 2023

And we can’t forget this brutal call in Week 16 that nearly cost the Bengals a pivotal win over the New England Patriots. Somehow, this was ruled an incomplete pass by Mac Jones, when in reality, it should have been ruled a fumble that the Bengals took to the house for six.

Thankfully, the Bengals were able to overcome these calls not going their way and came out on top without even making their loyal fanbase break a sweat in the second half in Buffalo, and they’ve now won 10-straight games.

Let’s hope they keep up their ‘hunter’ mentality in the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.