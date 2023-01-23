 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

Filed under:

Andrew Whitworth shows love to the Bengals offensive line

Big Whit with the shoutout.

By John Sheeran
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The last month has not been kind to the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. Injuries to La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Jonah Williams generated worry and doubt regarding the team’s postseason chances.

Things seemed so dire that calling Andrew Whitworth out of retirement was a real thing fans wanted.

Whitworth, now a media personality for Amazon’s NFL coverage, has been well aware of the movement to get him back in stripes, but he’s dispelled any notion of its legitimacy.

And when watching Cincinnati’s o-line dominate on Sunday amidst all the concern and criticism surrounding the unit, he responded accordingly.

Respect has been earned for the likes of Jackson Carman and Hakeem Adeniji, the bookends of a line that dismantled the Buffalo Bills for four quarters. You have to think after a week of criticism and concern, their motivation to show out was at an all-time high.

They didn’t disappoint, and rightfully earned the approval of a future Hall of Fame player.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Everything to know for Divisional Round

View all 37 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...