Andrew Whitworth shows love to the Bengals offensive line

The last month has not been kind to the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line. Injuries to La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Jonah Williams generated worry and doubt regarding the team’s postseason chances.

Things seemed so dire that calling Andrew Whitworth out of retirement was a real thing fans wanted.

Whitworth, now a media personality for Amazon’s NFL coverage, has been well aware of the movement to get him back in stripes, but he’s dispelled any notion of its legitimacy.

And when watching Cincinnati’s o-line dominate on Sunday amidst all the concern and criticism surrounding the unit, he responded accordingly.

And y’all thought the @bengals needed my old butt???

Put some respect on these men names!!!

I see you big fellas!!!!@Jackthejiant @Keem78theGreat — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 22, 2023

Respect has been earned for the likes of Jackson Carman and Hakeem Adeniji, the bookends of a line that dismantled the Buffalo Bills for four quarters. You have to think after a week of criticism and concern, their motivation to show out was at an all-time high.

They didn’t disappoint, and rightfully earned the approval of a future Hall of Fame player.