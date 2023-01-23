Zac Taylor gives a brief update on Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa

The Cincinnati Bengals’ much-maligned offensive line stepped up massively in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Could they be getting some help in time for this week’s AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs?

While it’s great to see guys like Max Scharping and Jackson Carman play well, there’s no question the Bengals are a better team with a healthy Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa. Williams is currently sidelined with a knee injury after dislocating his kneecap in the Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens. Cappa suffered an ankle injury in Week 18 that’s kept him sidelined since then.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor had a minor update on the two injured linemen, saying they’re both continuing to make progress in their recoveries.

“(They’re) Improving every day. We’ll see where it ends up,” Taylor said.

Taylor also revealed that defensive end Trey Hendrickson had an x-ray after Sunday’s win over the Bills but came out of the game ok.

My guess is Williams and Cappa both end up being inactive this week, but it would be nice to see one or both of them able to do some work at practice, even if it’s just on the rehab field.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. And as always, Who Dey!!