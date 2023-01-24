DJ Reader was the Bengals’ highest-graded player vs. the Bills, per PFF

The Cincinnati Bengals’ dominant 27-10 divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills was a total team effort as the team excelled in all three phases to earn a second straight trip to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

Per Pro Football Focus, it was defensive tackle DJ Reader to grade out the highest for the Bengals Sunday. He posted an 86.9 PFF grade on a day that saw him log a pair of tackles and do a lot of the ditty work for a Cincinnati defensive line that held the Bills to just 63 yards rushing.

Rookie defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was the Bengals’ second highest-graded player grading out at 84.5 for a day that saw him log six tackles and break up a pair of passes.

Checking in third with a grade of 80.0 was quarterback Joe Burrow who thoroughly outplayed Buffalo’s Josh Allen in a battle of superstar quarterbacks. Playing in the snow, Burrow still managed to complete 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns while adding 31 rushing yards and playing turnover-free.

Running back Joe Mixon, who graded out at 76.1, earned the fourth-highest grade on the team as he ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts while catching a pair of passes for 18 yards out of the backfield. Finally, safety Von Bell earned the fifth-highest grade at 71.5 as he logged six total tackles and a sack in the win.

Next up: A Patrick Mahomes, Burrow AFC Championship Game Rematch at Arrowhead.