Zac Taylor wastes no time in delivering game balls in Cincinnati

At this point, Zac Taylor has not only won over his players but the entire fanbase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Wild Card game victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the head coach made sure to deliver game balls to local Cincinnati establishments, and one of those places happened to be hosting our good friend John Sheeran as well.

But what about a road win over the Buffalo Bills? He couldn’t possibly keep the tradition. Definitely not on the same night as the game itself.

Well, he did.

fresh off the plane from a road playoff game at midnight standing on a barstool. I know he did this just a week ago but idk if it’ll ever strike me as normal. No one in his position embraces the community like this. pic.twitter.com/oraRbO4w5e — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) January 23, 2023

And this time he got a little help from his big center, Ted Karras, who, oh by the way, was suffering from a knee injury and gutted it out in the blowout win.

Wanna know what it’s like when a game ball is delivered by Ted Karras @Bengals? This is the scene at Oak Tavern @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nSOAFn0Wo3 — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) January 23, 2023

That’s the kind of culture and community that inspires fans to travel to Buffalo, sit in the snow, and shout “Who Dey!” at the top of their lungs.

