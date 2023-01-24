 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Zac Taylor wastes no time in delivering game balls in Cincinnati

The head coach got some help from his big center this time.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, Zac Taylor has not only won over his players but the entire fanbase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Wild Card game victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the head coach made sure to deliver game balls to local Cincinnati establishments, and one of those places happened to be hosting our good friend John Sheeran as well.

But what about a road win over the Buffalo Bills? He couldn’t possibly keep the tradition. Definitely not on the same night as the game itself.

Well, he did.

And this time he got a little help from his big center, Ted Karras, who, oh by the way, was suffering from a knee injury and gutted it out in the blowout win.

That’s the kind of culture and community that inspires fans to travel to Buffalo, sit in the snow, and shout “Who Dey!” at the top of their lungs.

Up next? A rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out our detailed preview below:

