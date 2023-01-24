Bengals vs. Bills set NFL record for most-watched AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills battled in a snow-filled AFC Divisional Playoff Game Sunday. In Buffalo at Highmark Stadium, the stars were out and about as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Stefon Diggs, and Ja’Marr Chase all suited up.

The Bengals bested the Bills 27-10, and it was in front of a record-setting audience on CBS Sports. It reportedly peaked at almost 45 million views.

The NFL ON CBS delivered the most-watched AFC Divisional Playoff Game in the early window on record, averaging 38.9 million viewers.



The @Bengals' win peaked with nearly 45 million viewers. pic.twitter.com/psmuEtTNgR — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 23, 2023

The nice part of this is that neither is considered a big market with Buffalo and Cincinnati dwindling in size compared to cities like New York and Los Angeles. However, the teams have likable stars, and it was two of arguably the five best teams in the league going head-to-head.

With the Bengals’ star of the day really being Joe Mixon, many Americans got a first-hand look at just how dominant this team can be when their running game is clicking. The entire team clicked Sunday, and hopefully, that is repeated this coming week in a rematch of the 2021-22 AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.