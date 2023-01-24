Bengals News (1/24): Eli Apple takes his shots

Bengals Quick Hits: Bengals Rookie CB Taylor-Britt's Impact; Lou Anarumo's Next Chess Match; Zac Taylor Savors The Rideh

"Be physical. They don't like that. Receivers are soft," said Taylor-Britt, who talks openly like Adam Jones and plays physically like Hall, two of the Bengals starting cornerbacks the last time they won a dozen games in 2015.

The Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl, and that means Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple is a win away from another Super Bowl media cycle. And if the Bengals can beat the Chiefs on Sunday to advance, Apple will be well-prepared.

Never before have the final four teams in the NFL playoff race had no clear favorite and no significant underdog like this year, when the betting odds suggest the Eagles, Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers are almost perfectly matched.

The Bengals justifiably have spent much of the past three weeks miffed at the treatment they received in the aftermath of the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Bills, following Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin‘s on-field cardiac arrest. And that has given the Bengals even more of an edge, culminating in Sunday’s 27-10 road upset of the Bills.

Weddle appeared on a show during the week before the divisional round of the playoffs and said the Bengals had no chance at beating the Buffalo Bills.

Safety Jessie Bates and linebacker Germaine Pratt delivered the third game ball to Gypsy's in Covington late Sunday night after the team returned from Buffalo.

With the divisional round of the NFL playoffs now in the rear-view mirror, we turn our focus to the four teams still alive in the fight for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. When analyzing the upcoming AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, the immediate focus becomes Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is considered by most to be the best player in the sport, but the question is how much he will be impacted by the ankle injury he suffered in Kansas City's divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Cincinnati Bengals are going to make it to the Super Bowl for the second straight season, safety Jessie Bates III wants to leave no question the Bengals are the best team in the AFC. That's why Bates is hoping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy for the AFC championship game Sunday.

"They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "The disrespect they gave us, we don't care how they treated us and how they're going to do us. We had the hardest schedule all year. Nothing is going to be easy for us. We know what we're capable of, and that's why we came out here not making a fuss with anybody and just putting on a show for the world to see."

It’s a fun proverbial feather in the cap of sorts for a red-hot Bengals team that hasn’t lost since October 31. It’ll also be pretty interesting to see what other sort of marks Burrow and Co. can set if they win two more games.

Surrounding Joe Burrow with a collection of playmakers is always a good idea, particularly a big-bodied tight end with solid blocking and receiving skills.

We've arrived at the doorstep of determining who's playing in Super Bowl LVII, and there are some familiar faces involved in this coming weekend. All four teams left in the postseason -- Kansas City, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and San Francisco -- have played in the Super Bowl within the last six seasons. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, the Chiefs returned to Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season and the Bengals represented the AFC in Super Bowl LVI last season. It's not often that you get that many teams who understand how pressure-packed this round can be. It also speaks to how effectively those franchises have built their rosters and hired good coaches.

"We'd like Daniel to be here," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Monday. "Again, he said it yesterday, there's a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season. He's done everything that we asked him to do.

The No. 40 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Mullen was taken in the second round by the Raiders. He made 31 starts in 37 games played for the Silver and Black before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals amid the 2022 season. Mullen was eventually waived by the Cards and claimed by the Cowboys.

Cincinnati just stormed Buffalo and completely outclassed the Bills in a shockingly easy 27-10 win. The Bengals showcased their infectious swagger, savvy coaching and deep talent on both sides of the football. Most stunningly, Cincinnati's injury-riddled offensive line dominated the trenches in snowy Orchard Park, yielding just one sack while paving the way for 172 rushing yards. Of course the Bengals can beat the Chiefs in Kansas City. They did just that in last year's AFC Championship Game. And they beat them at home last month. The Bengals are a better and more well-rounded team than the Chiefs. While Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. on Cincinnati's offense get most of the attention -- understandably so -- Lou Anarumo's defense is an excellent unit. The Bengals have held the opposition to fewer than 20 points in five of the past six games, with the D playing a major role in Cincy's current 10-game win streak.

Allen said Monday that the discomfort associated with the ailment followed a similar progression, explaining he felt he was possibly "trying to throw it a little differently mechanically" until a couple of weeks ago. Most importantly, it appears he won't need offseason surgery to address the issue.