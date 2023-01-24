Bengals vs. Chiefs injury roundup heading into AFC Championship week

No NFL team left standing in late January is fully healthy. Even the players still active are dealing with and playing through injuries.

That will be the case in this week’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, and no injury is taking up more of the spotlight than Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Mahomes’ injury during his Monday presser, and stated the star quarterback will take it “day-by-day” but intends to play. The door is open even if he doesn’t practice.

“Yeah, possible. Yeah. [I] think so,” said Reid. “He’s never done that, so I don’t have the answer for you on that.”

Mahomes eventually dressing for the game won’t be surprising. What remains to be seen is how effective he will be beyond throwing the ball. We won’t get a clear answer until the lights come on this Sunday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has a few injuries to monitor this week. The statuses of offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa are improving, but it’s far too early in the week to predict if they’ll actually play. The safe bet right now is that neither player will be ready.

Outside of the offensive line, Trey Hendrickson got x-rays immediately after Sunday’s game, but came out fine and should be good to go for this weekend. We’ll also learn if Tre Flowers can return after missing Sunday with a hamstring injury.