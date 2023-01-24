Bengals’ Weekly Awards in 27-10 Divisional Round win over Bills

Another Sunday and another huge win by the Cincinnati Bengals. Ten in a row, to be exact.

Against the Bills in the Divisional Round, many players stepped up to create a dominating win. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners for the Bengals’ weekly awards!

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

The assassin was fully engaged during most of this one. Burrow was particularly lethal early in the game, starting 9-for-9 and two touchdowns, finishing with 271 total yards and a 101.9 rating.

Joe Mixon:

Cincinnati needed some semblance of balance on offense, requiring Mixon to at least have an admirable day. Instead, Mixon responded with 105 rushing yards, a 5.3 yards per carry average, a touchdown and another 18 yards through the air.

Ja’Marr Chase:

While Chase co-led the team in catches and came up first in yards, he was oh-so-close from an epic postseason performance. Regardless, he shined with five catches for 61 yards and a score.

Evan McPherson:

“Money Mac” quietly had a big role in Sunday’s win. He had nine total points (two field goals and three extra points), going 100% on all of his attempts. While his long was just 28 yards, it’s never easy kicking in those elements—much less making all five of the tries.

Mike Hilton:

No. 21 was an absolute menace on Sunday. He was the team’s leading tackler with eight, along with collecting a tackle-for-loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended.

Cam Taylor-Britt:

What a game by the rookie cornerback in his biggest pro game to date. Taylor-Britt was laying the wood on receivers early with big hits, finishing with six total tackles and two passes defended. He had an interception to seal the game and was part of a secondary crew that disallowed any Bills receiver to go over 40 yards.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Divisional Round MVP? Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon

Ja’Marr Chase

Evan McPherson

Mike Hilton

Cam Taylor-Britt

Other vote view results 43% Joe Burrow (21 votes)

25% Joe Mixon (12 votes)

0% Ja’Marr Chase (0 votes)

0% Evan McPherson (0 votes)

25% Mike Hilton (12 votes)

2% Cam Taylor-Britt (1 vote)

4% Other (2 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Samaje Perine:

Aside from aiding in pass protection, Perine did his usual triple-duty as a runner and receiver, as well. He had 33 tough yards on the ground (4.7 YPC) and another 31 yards through the air.

Jackson Carman:

When we came up with this award years ago, one of the major defining criteria was in someone stepping in well for another injured player. Carman did just that with a 76.0 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade, while also helping to pave way for the team rushing for 172 yards.

Hayden Hurst:

Like with Chase, Hurst nearly had an epic day, but a late, rare errant throw by Burrow lost the opportunity for a second touchdown grab. Still he had one of them early, totaling five for 59 yards.

B.J. Hill:

The big guy inside had three tackles, two passes defended and two quarterback hits. He was one of the biggest frustrations of Josh Allen all afternoon.

Vonn Bell:

The veteran safety did a little bit of everything Sunday, ranging from sacks to coverage plays. He had six total tackles and a sack versus Buffalo.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Unsung Hero of the Week Samaje Perine

Jackson Carman

Hayden Hurst

B.J. Hill

Vonn Bell

Other vote view results 0% Samaje Perine (0 votes)

76% Jackson Carman (32 votes)

14% Hayden Hurst (6 votes)

4% B.J. Hill (2 votes)

2% Vonn Bell (1 vote)

2% Other (1 vote) 42 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game:

Ja’Marr Chase 28-yard touchdown grab:

The Bengals were going for the throat early, marching down the field after receiving the opening kickoff. Coverage broke down by the Bills when Burrow danced in the pocket and he threw a dart for a big first score.

The Bengals just broke the Bills yesterday. Buffalo sends a slot pressure and spins the safety down in coverage. Two defenders end up running in the flat towards Hayden Hurst and let, um, Ja'marr Chase run free for a wide-open TD. pic.twitter.com/pRVpC55ugb — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 23, 2023

Hayden Hurst 15-yard touchdown catch:

Cincinnati used an incredible play call on third down on their second drive for another touchdown. The Bengals used Chase, who had the opening score, as a decoy on a pump-fake to the flat, allowing Hurst to run free into the end zone on a wheel route. It was about as easy of a score No. 88 could ask for.

Joe Mixon 1-yard touchdown run:

Sometimes the shortest plays are the toughest and sweetest. Such was the case with Mixon’s tough third-and-goal run, wherein he muscled his way through a pile of people to get a clutch second-half touchdown.

Refs overturn the ruling, Joe Mixon got the touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals. #BUFvsCIN pic.twitter.com/d3pEZgfYvm — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) January 22, 2023

Cam Taylor-Britt fourth quarter interception:

The defense played a prevalent role in this contest, culminating with the eventual lone turnover created by Lou Anarumo’s unit. The rookie grabbed his first pick in the biggest game of the year to seal it, capping a great performance by No. 29.

Cam Taylor-Britt continues to show why the Bengals traded up for him in the 2nd rd. He’s an exceptional tackler and week after week his coverage ability continues to improve. Britt’s stats on SunDey:



1PBU 1INT 6Tackles 2Stops 6Targets 3Grabs 20YDs 18.1PR Allowed #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/p1stwXVlln — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 24, 2023