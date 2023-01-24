Bills GM Brandon Beane makes an odd statement about Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

There has been a lot of chatter since the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. From Eli Apple taking shots on Twitter to fans trading barbs online, much has been made about the game.

Bills GM Brandon Beane was discussing how Buffalo’s season played out and for some reason, said something kind of odd about Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase:

"I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase.....you have to go through some lean years" to acquire talent like that in the draft. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) January 24, 2023

He isn’t totally wrong, though. The Bengals finished 4-11-1 the season before selecting Chase, following a season where they had the top pick in the draft, but saying to “have” to draft Chase seems a bit odd.

Chase is a top-five receiver in the NFL that more teams would love to have than not. Everyone wants a player like Chase, so to call it a “need” is a bit of a reach.

Then again, the Bengals’ success didn’t kick in until Chase arrived in Cincinnati, so maybe he’s right.

Then again, the Bills weren’t exactly the model of consistency until Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs arrived in Orchard Park. Coincidentally, the Bengals ended a 17-year playoff drought for Buffalo in 2017, playing a game where they had no playoff hopes of their own. One of those “lean years” helped Buffalo end nearly two decades of postseason irrelevance.

What do you make of Beane’s comment? Let us know in the comment section!