Bengals claim former Chiefs CB Chris Lammons

Kansas City waived Lammons on Monday.

By John Sheeran
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals may’ve hindered some roster gymnastics by the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship matchup.

Cincinnati claimed cornerback and core special teamer Chris Lammons, who had been with Kansas City for the past four seasons.

Lammons was waived by the Chiefs Monday afternoon, and the speculation was the team would use his roster spot to activate one of their players on the Reserve/Injured list and bring Lammons back on the practice squad. With the Bengals claiming Lammons, that can’t happen.

The move will be deferred until February 13th, a day after Super Bowl 57, which means Lammons is ineligible to play for the Bengals this postseason. That said, the club can still communicate with Lammons as they prepare to face the Chiefs on their home field this weekend.

If Lammons was added back to KC’s practice squad, he would’ve been a clear candidate to be elevated to play. No other player has played more special teams snaps than Lammons this season.

The Bengals may’ve outsmarted the Chiefs here. Or they may simply be getting into the Chiefs’ heads.

