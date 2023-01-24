Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: AFC Championship Preview!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The Cincinnati Bengals keep winning and we’ve got a lot to say about it! Zac Taylor’s crew marched into Buffalo and stomped the Bills on their home turf, setting up the fourth matchup (all extremely high-profile) against the Chiefs in 13 months.

Jim, James, Jamie, Tom, Marc and Tony are here to celebrate the big win and have a look ahead to Kansas City. Can the Bengals take care of Patrick Mahomes again?

The crew also gives a tailgate and charity update, showcasing both the fanaticism of Bengals Nation and its generosity.

Join at 8 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward!