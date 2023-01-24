Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: AFC Championship Preview!

The Cincinnati Bengals keep winning and we’ve got a lot to say about it! Zac Taylor’s crew marched into Buffalo and stomped the Bills on their home turf, setting up the fourth matchup (all extremely high-profile) against the Chiefs in 13 months.
Jim, James, Jamie, Tom, Marc and Tony are here to celebrate the big win and have a look ahead to Kansas City. Can the Bengals take care of Patrick Mahomes again?
The crew also gives a tailgate and charity update, showcasing both the fanaticism of Bengals Nation and its generosity.
Join at 8 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...