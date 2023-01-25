Bengals to wear white. Again.

Last week, I referenced the light flurries expected to descend upon Buffalo in my uniform writeup, noting that “there is no indication that the [Bengals’] white combo is intended to obscure Bengals players from the sight of their opponents...”

And then, somehow, that actually became a storyline following the game.

Well, it’s not expected to snow this Sunday in Kansas City (though it should be a lot colder). And the Bengals are going with the exact same combo: white jerseys, white pants, and black socks.

Is it a coverup? Are they superstitious? Does it represent Joe Burrow’s ice cold heart? Has anyone checked to see if the washing machine at Payor still works?

What we do know is that the Bengals are 8-1 in that combo since rolling out the new stripes, including a glorious win over the Chiefs in Kansas City in last year’s AFC Championship game.

The #Bengals are going back to the same uniform combination as last week, which is the same combination as last year at KC in the AFC Championship Game.



White jerseys, white pants (black stripes), black socks.



Plus, as our friend John Sheeran pointed out, an astonishing 15 of the last 18 Super Bowl champions have worn white for the big game. And, he added, the Bengals will be the away team this year. Hmm. Maybe there is something to this.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will wear red jerseys, white pants, and white socks. They are 9-1 in that combo this year. But that was also what they were in last year’s AFC Championship game, when they blew a 21-3 lead to lose in overtime to the Bengals.

Will the Chiefs suffer a similar collapse? We discuss in our preview below:

