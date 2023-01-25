Joe Burrow named NFL MVP finalist

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for a blockbuster matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, their franchise quarterback is being named among the best of the best in the NFL.

On Wednesday morning, Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the NFL MVP trophy after another impressive season in the Queen City. He was named a finalist alongside Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Jefferson.

Burrow finished fifth in the league on passing yards with 4,475 yards, and was tied for second with passing touchdowns at 35 for the season. He also finished the regular season with a 68.3% completion percentage.

In his third season in the league, Burrow has taken the NFL by storm, as he hopes to lead the Bengals to their second straight Super Bowl appearance.

I don’t think in anyone’s wildest dreams did they think the Bengals would skyrocket as they have over the last two seasons, but a win on Sunday will cement the franchise and Burrow as contenders for years to come.

The winner of both awards will be announced on Feb. 9th, at NFL Honors.

