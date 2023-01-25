Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Ted Karras, Patrick Mahomes practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Wednesday, preparing for the AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. There are injuries on both sides to monitor, so let’s take a look at where things stand as practices get rolling and the first injury report is released.

For the Bengals, offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa were both absent from practice. There has been some optimism that Cappa could have a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, but not practicing Wednesday doesn’t bode too well for a return.

Williams was expected to miss multiple weeks, but the strong play of Jackson Carman against the Buffalo Bills has quieted some of the concern. However, head coach Zac Taylor has not ruled them out for this week.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said they’ll continue to monitor RG Alex Cappa and LT Jonah Williams as they move through the week. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 25, 2023

D.J. Reader (rest) didn’t participate, but a Wednesday off is the norm for him.

Tre Flowers (hamstring) was limited after missing last week’s game. The potential to have him back this week could be a significant factor, as he frequently covers Travis Kelce when the two teams meet.

Also limited were linebacker Joe Bachie (foot) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (rest). Hubbard will be good to go this week, though he isn’t usually one that gets rest days.

Center Ted Karras (knee) was a full participant. After a scare in Buffalo, the Bengals look to have avoided another blow to their banged-up offensive line.

For Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the practice field and appeared to be moving well after suffering what was reported as a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes has said he will play, and you should believe him. He was a full participant on Wednesday.

Also going full were linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle), with receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) being the only player to show up as limited.

Kansas City had nobody out of practice and appears pretty healthy overall.

