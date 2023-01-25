Joe Burrow: Chiefs are still the team to beat

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten the better of the Kansas City Chiefs since Joe Burrow entered the league, winning all three of their matchups. That includes last year’s AFC Championship game.

As the team gears up to try to leave Arrowhead Stadium with another win, it appears Joe Burrow still has the utmost respect for the Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV.

So while the Bengals may have won recent matchups, they’re still chasing the Lombardi Trophy that Patrick Mahomes and much of the Chiefs roster already has.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience,” Burrow said in his Wednesday press conference. “We know what team we’re playing — a team that’s been to this game in the last five seasons, and they’ve all been in that stadium.

“So to me, they’re still the team to beat, and we’re coming for them. But we know it’s going to be tough. We know it’s going to be hard-fought, and we know the kind of players they have on that side.”

One could argue that as the reining AFC Champions while riding a 10-game winning streak, the Bengals are actually the team to beat. However, the team hosting its fifth-consecutive conference title game definitely deserves respect, and Burrow knows that.

Things are shaping up very similarly to last season, something else Burrow pointed out:

“It really is. Played them twice in the last two seasons and, really, basically a month apart each time,” Burrow stated. “So, we know them, and they know us. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Here’s to hoping we see the same result as 2022 this weekend.

