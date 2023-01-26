The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Championship Tim-ing

The Cincinnati Bengals have won another franchise-changing game in the postseason, as they march towards another potential Super Bowl appearance. Who better to talk about a big postseason win versus Buffalo and a potential big-game showcase than former Cincinnati wide receiver, Tim McGee?

He played in Super Bowl XXIII with the team and covers them pre and postgame on the radio, so he may know a thing or two about the squad. We can’t wait for his hot takes.

Join us at 7:45 p.m. ET for the live broadcast, or get it on your favorite streamer afterward!