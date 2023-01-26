Bengals are now underdogs vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

When the initial AFC Championship odds came out, the Cincinnati Bengals were 2.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the uncertainty on Patrick Mahomes’ status due to a high ankle spread led to the spread shifting to the point Cincinnati was briefly favored by 1-to-2 points, depending on what sportsbook you read.

Now that Mahomes is fully practicing and locked in for Sunday, the Bengals are now 1-point underdogs to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While the Bengals had a very promising performance in the Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs should pretty much always be favored at home as long as Mahomes is playing. After all, Mahomes and much of this Chiefs roster have a Lombardi Trophy, as well as two AFC Championship rings, all coming since the 2019 season.

So yeah, while the Bengals have done well vs. the Chiefs recently, they’re still chasing what Mahomes and Co. have: The Lombardi.

Oh, and Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman made sure the Bengals knew this following Super Bowl LVI.