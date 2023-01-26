Chiefs LB Willie Gay: “Nothing” about the Bengals offense is impressive

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs get set to face off in the AFC Championship, one Chiefs defender is making it clear he’s not impressed with what Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense have been able to do.

During media interviews on Thursday, standout linebacker Willie Gay gave a very blunt response to being asked what impressed him about the Bengals offense.

“Nothing.”

Yes, he said “Nothing” impresses him when it comes to the Bengals offense.

Not many words from #Chiefs LB Willie Gay today but one thing stood out.



“What impresses you about that Bengals offense?”



“Nothing.” pic.twitter.com/lp6KQ2HeAG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 26, 2023

Ouch.

This comes on the heels of sportsbooks now having the Chiefs favored to win Sunday’s AFC Championship. Based on Gay’s comments, you’d have thought Kansas City was a significant favorite all along and had nothing to worry about when facing Cincinnati’s offense.

Alas, we’ll have to wait and see Sunday if the Bengals are able to change Gay’s opinion on what that unit can do.