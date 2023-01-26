 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs LB Willie Gay: “Nothing” about the Bengals offense is impressive

Ouch.

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs get set to face off in the AFC Championship, one Chiefs defender is making it clear he’s not impressed with what Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense have been able to do.

During media interviews on Thursday, standout linebacker Willie Gay gave a very blunt response to being asked what impressed him about the Bengals offense.

“Nothing.”

Yes, he said “Nothing” impresses him when it comes to the Bengals offense.

Ouch.

This comes on the heels of sportsbooks now having the Chiefs favored to win Sunday’s AFC Championship. Based on Gay’s comments, you’d have thought Kansas City was a significant favorite all along and had nothing to worry about when facing Cincinnati’s offense.

Alas, we’ll have to wait and see Sunday if the Bengals are able to change Gay’s opinion on what that unit can do.

