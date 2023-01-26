 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

L’Jarius Sneed says Chiefs secondary will “handle” Bengals’ wide receivers

Oh.

By Jason Marcum
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It’s safe to say at least a few members of the Kansas City Chiefs believe they have Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in the bag.

Earlier today, the spread for Sunday’s clash with the Cincinnati Bengals moved back to Kansas City being a 1-point favorite at home now that Pat Mahomes is fully practicing.

Not long after, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said there was “Nothing” impressive about the Bengals offense.

Now, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is making it clear his secondary will handle Cincinnati’s wide receivers Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Me and my guys are gonna handle them,” Sneed boldly exclaimed.

Sunday cannot get here fast enough.

