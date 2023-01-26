L’Jarius Sneed says Chiefs secondary will “handle” Bengals’ wide receivers

It’s safe to say at least a few members of the Kansas City Chiefs believe they have Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in the bag.

Earlier today, the spread for Sunday’s clash with the Cincinnati Bengals moved back to Kansas City being a 1-point favorite at home now that Pat Mahomes is fully practicing.

Not long after, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay said there was “Nothing” impressive about the Bengals offense.

Now, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is making it clear his secondary will handle Cincinnati’s wide receivers Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Me and my guys are gonna handle them,” Sneed boldly exclaimed.

Sunday cannot get here fast enough.

L'Jarius Sneed giving credit to the the Bengals WRs but confidently saying the Chiefs defense will be able to control them. LJ was clear, he's not here to talk trash just ready to get on the field and play football. #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis (@HayleyLewisKSHB) January 26, 2023

