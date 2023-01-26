Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Williams, Cappa still out; Mahomes, Hardman practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, in the elements as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. All eyes were on the injury report, as both teams have key players dealing with ailments. Here’s the latest on the injury front:

For the Bengals, Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) were again not on the practice field, leading us to believe they won’t play Sunday. Cappa was seen around the facility without the scooter he has been using to stay off the ankle, but not making it back on the practice field doesn’t bode well for his chances to suit up Sunday. Williams appears to be set to miss his second-straight game.

Center Ted Karras (knee) was once again a full participant, as were defensive linemen Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader, who both saw rest days on Wednesday.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) went full for the first time in nearly two weeks, so he’s likely to play this week so long as there are no setbacks Friday.

A surprise addition to the injury report was tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), who was a limited participant on Thursday. Hurst missed a few weeks in the regular season with a calf injury, so this will be one to keep an eye on.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot) was also limited.

For Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was again a full participant. As he continues to work through a reported high ankle sprain, the footage online looks to show him not showing many limitations.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (who had some interesting comments) both went full as well and appear ready for Sunday.

Wideout Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was again limited, but Kansas City coach Andy Reid seems to think he has a shot at playing.

The Chiefs are coming in to the game fairly healthy and the Bengals will need to prepare for a full complement of weapons for the Chiefs’ offense.

