Bengals News (1/27): Back outside boys

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase On Cold Practices: 'If The Quarterback Say We Gotta Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside'

Quick Hits: Bengals Try To Keep Winning Cold War; Hubbard Won't Pick Iconic Moment; Ja'Marr Chase Expecting More Attention

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said he voted Thursday to practice on the grass fields outside because Sunday’s AFC title game (6:30 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) against the Chiefs is on the grass of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as the Bengals try to retain the AFC crown.

Bengals Quick Hits From Coaches Corner: Frank Pollack And Brian Callahan

As Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack takes his guys into Sunday’s AFC title game in Kansas City (6:30 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12), they take with them a mighty lesson from last Sunday’s 27-10 AFC Divisional win in Buffalo.

Bengals-Chiefs: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s AFC Championship

Feeling lucky? Try predicting these five proposition bets for Sunday's Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: Key matchups in Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game - The Athletic

The defending AFC champion Bengals have won three straight over the Chiefs. Can they do it again? How can Kansas City flip the script?

Around the League

Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Reich spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a 40-33-1 record before being fired midway through the 2022 season.

Dan Quinn to remain with Cowboys as defensive coordinator; OC Kellen Moore's future unclear

Dan Quinn's second season in Dallas produced another effective defense. Much to the delight of Cowboys fans, he isn't leaving in 2023.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey - 'Zero' chance he's not playing

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said Thursday there's "zero" chance his calf injury will keep him from playing in Sunday's NFC title game.

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new OC

Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired by the Broncos after 15 games as the team's head coach, has been hired by the Jets as offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25

Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.