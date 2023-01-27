Bengals vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Travis Kelce questionable; Patrick Mahomes good to go

The final injury report for the Cincinnati Bengals’ meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs has been released, and it follows how most of the week has looked for the road dogs.

Offensive linemen Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) have been declared out by head coach Zac Taylor after not practicing all week. This sets the stage for Jackson Carman and Max Scharping to start and hopefully put together another great performance like in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

Thursday’s surprise addition to the injury report, tight end Hayden Hurst appears to be good to go, per Taylor. The dynamic he brings to the offense will be great to have on Sunday, in a game that could become a shootout.

The only player listed as limited on Friday was nose tackle D.J. Reader, with that looking to be another veteran rest day. The anchor of the Cincinnati defensive line will be good to go.

Tre Flowers also appears ready to go. As a player the Bengals have used against phenomenal Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Flowers could be in for a big role on Sunday with the hamstring issue behind him.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start, according to head coach Andy Reid. Practice reps and game reps are vastly different, so we will see how Mahomes’ ankle holds up during game action. The Bengals should (and almost certainly are) be prepared for a fully capable Mahomes for this game after he practiced fully all week.

The big news is All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to play after a back injury popped up on Friday’s injury report. He did practice fully all week, but this will be something to monitor Sunday night.

The #Chiefs are listing Travis Kelce as questionable for Sunday vs the #bengals with a back injury. Kelce was slated to talk to us today, but because of treatment there wasn’t an opportunity for him to address the media. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 27, 2023

Another big name to watch from the Chiefs’ injury report is wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman has been out since Week 9 with a pelvic injury. The speed element he brings when on the field is something the Bengals didn’t have to worry about in the Week 13 meeting. Hardman has been given no official injury designation, but Reid has made it seem like there is a decent chance Hardman suits up.

Backup receiver Justin Watson (illness) is also questionable to play.

