Bengals expect Patrick Mahomes to be at full strength

There is no underestimating Patrick Mahomes, even with an injured ankle.

Now almost a week removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback has made it through a week of practice with no apparent setbacks.

Mahomes will be ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship, and Sam Hubbard and the Cincinnati Bengals defense will be ready for everything he brings to the table.

“We expect him to be in full form,” said Hubbard of Mahomes’ health via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “You name it. Arm strength, football IQ, athleticism, awareness. He’s got all the tools.”

Cincinnati’s defense hasn’t been perfect against the former MVP, but it’s been suffocating at the right times during their 3-0 run against the Chiefs. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has been able to limit the explosive out-of-pocket plays Mahomes can create more than any other quarterback, and assuming he’ll be anything but his normal playmaking self is definitely not the way to go.

What will mad scientist Lou deploy this time around? Whatever it is, Hubbard is a good bet to be involved.