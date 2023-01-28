Bengals News (1/28): Built for the big stage

Dehner Jr.: Why this Bengals team is even more ready for the moment - The Athletic

The Bengals were a Cinderella story last season. This year, they're a machine designed to be exactly where they are right now.

Bengals Left Tackle Jackson Carman's Postseason Of Opportunity And Mind Over Matter

Jason Krause, who loves Jackson Carman like he’s one of his own, has named the text message thread with his other family “Road Trip To Arrowhead.” His old head coach, more than most, knows the trail from Fairfield High School to Sunday’s AFC title game in Kansas City wasn't as smooth as the drive he took with Carman's cousins to last Sunday's AFC Divisional in Orchard Park, N.Y., to watch his first NFL start at left tackle.

Joe Burrow's Business As Usual Bengals Go On Road To Court NFL First

Joe Burrow's Bengals, 60 minutes from becoming the first team in the history of the game to go on the road and win back-to-back conference championships, spent their last full day preparing for Sunday’s AFC Conference Championship game in Kansas City doing what they do on Fridays.

AFC Championship Film Breakdown: How Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Injury Could Impact Cincinnati Bengals' Defense - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Key players and storylines in AFC title game

Important items to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Around the League

Atlanta Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

Ryan Nielsen, who coached the defensive line for the Saints since 2017, has been hired by the Falcons as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Los Angeles Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Rams hired former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same role on Sean McVay's staff, the team announced on Friday.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after not getting Panthers' head coaching job

Steve Wilks is taking the high road after being passed over for the Panthers head coaching job. The day after Carolina announced it hired Frank Reich as its next coach, Wilks sent a message on social media thanking his former players and coaches.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.