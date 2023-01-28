Cincy Jungle staff’s picks for Conference Championship Weekend

Conference Championship weekend is here. The game that decides which teams go down in history as the Super Bowl competitors for this season will be. We are all obviously familiar with a quarter of the teams left, but who does our staff think will be playing for all the marbles?

The NFC has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been riding the Brock Purdy train at quarterback. It is hard to say whether it shows off how great the supporting cast the San Francisco offense has for Purdy to make it look so effortless, or if Purdy is a star in the making. Either way, a talented Eagles defense will have their hands full. They have been able to get to the quarterback regularly and get off on third downs, as they should provide a nice test for Purdy specifically as well.

Watching Jalen Hurts take on this 49ers defense will be something as well. He will have to take advantage of a secondary that is lacking in the secondary a bit, and they will work to take away the strength of running the football away from them. That front seven can be dangerous at getting pressure as well, so it could fall on Hurts’ shoulders to pull this one out on some clutch plays.

Finally, we have the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for the second straight year. There has been plenty of trash talk from both sides after the Bengals walked away with close wins for three-straight games. If Cincinnati makes it four straight then the comparison to this being the new Tom Brady and Peyton Manning considering how one-sided that rivalry was for a while.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is taking this week.