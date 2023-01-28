Who coined “Burrowhead”?

During the Cincinnati Bengals’ walloping of the Buffalo Bills, slot corner Mike Hilton said on the sideline “We’ll see you at Burrowhead,” referencing the teams inevitable rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in their stadium.

This little fun display was picked up by fans and media personalities:

I’ve been watching espn for maybe 45 mins and @Realrclark25 called it Burrowhead during his segment and Get up posted this… let’s talk about it pic.twitter.com/0BHqsRYPnz — Your Football Queen (@ItsJodiNewsome) January 27, 2023

Needless to say, it reached players as well, ultimately leading to Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones sarcastically using the phrase:

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones ends his press conference:



"See you all at Burrowhead Stadium." pic.twitter.com/cRob95zRaK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2023

Even Cincinnati’s mayor, Aftab Pureval, got in on the “fun” with a “humorous” proclamation that used the term “Burrowhead Stadium”:

Naturally, Bengals fans, being the respectful people they are, denounced this failed attempt to leverage affinity for a football team to gain popular approval.

But then Kansas City’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, responded by implying that Cincinnati lacks class:

Agreed. No need to respond.



KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings.



See them Sunday. https://t.co/Pa2vm8VPJ3 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 27, 2023

But who started this mess?!

The Origins of “Burrowhead”

The first recorded use of the term “Burrowhead” (in this context) goes back to January 24, 2022, two days after the Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans and were scheduled to play the Chiefs in Kansas City’s stadium, which, as some may remember, is actually called “Arrowhead Stadium”:

The tweet, however, received zero likes, zero retweets, and zero replies.

Four days later (still before the game), Yoda Sheisty tweeted the phrase in reply to a photo from Joe’s father, Jimmy Burrow, that showed the Bengals quarterback in a Chiefs helmet:

Geaux Bengals at Burrowhead Stadium — Yoda Sheisty (@YodaSheisty) January 28, 2022

That tweet did get some traction with 186 likes and ten retweets.

However, it was Evan McPhillips’ tweet immediately following Cincinnati’s overtime victory that got the most attention:

Burrowhead Stadium — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) January 30, 2022

Now here’s the thing. A tweet with 6,500 likes does have some visibility, but it won’t normally find its way to Bengals players unless they are following McPhillips or... they saw the tweet featured somewhere... like a video that garnered 70,000 clicks on YouTube in the first couple of weeks after the game...

First time I saw anyone use that was on a Pop-up tweet during a video of the Bengals/Chiefs championship game last year...set to the music of Flashdance. No idea who the guy that tweeted it is...but it was funny. pic.twitter.com/qDhdza8k0v — Sherry D (@JungleGal45) January 25, 2023

But who is the hilarious or annoying or hilariously annoying person who created such a video, resulting in the sharpest divide between these two cities and fanbases to date?

You can watch the video below to help us discover their identity:

Of course, it’s also possible that “Burrow” so closely resembles “arrow” that the connection was obvious and Hilton thought of it entirely independently.

At any rate, we hope this storyline won’t impact the game negatively for the Bengals. In fact, if they can just play as physically as they did against the Buffalo Bills, they stand a good chance of pulling off another upset, regardless of the high emotions running on both sidelines.

