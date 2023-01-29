The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off at Arrowhead for the AFC Championship with a spot in Super Bowl 57 at stake.
Here is a refresher for watching today’s contest.
- Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Start Time: 6:30 pm ET
- TV Channel: CBS will have today’s TV coverage with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
- Online Stream: CBS All-Access, Paramount+, or use a free trial of fuboTV.
- Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham calling the fun.
- Rosters: CIN | KC
- Weather: Overcast in the high-teens/low-20s with a zero percent chance of precipitation, per NFL weather. There will be 11 mph winds.
- Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites.
Now, come join the fun in our first-half open thread!
Who Dey!!
