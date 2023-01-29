Bengals vs. Chiefs: predict the outcome

Get ready. Because this game is going to be wild.

The Cincinnati Bengals will soon be at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in two seasons. This will be the exact same situation for Cincinnati as last year: a Super Bowl on the line in front of a hostile Kansas City crowd.

Joe Burrow’s squad is, of course, 3-0 against MVP-frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and company. But the QB widely regarded to be the best in the league (maybe ever) is hobbled. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are more than a little upset with the Bengals, who came into their home and erased a 21-3 lead last January. Not only that, but Mike Hilton’s “Burrowhead” joke seems to have flamed the fire even more.

The more important questions relate to the offensive line and if they can hold up again. Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson Carman looked dominant at times. But that was under rare weather conditions. Plus the team was more than a bit irked by the whole coin flip thing and how the Monday Night Football disaster was resolved.

So how will it all play out? Let us know.

And don't forget to check out our preview before the game:

