Bengals extend QB coach Dan Pitcher, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping one of their top assistants around in extending the contract of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapsheet, Pitcher received a “lucrative” extension to keep him on staff. The exact details of the deal are unknown.

Pitcher has been in demand this month for other coaching gigs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed him for their offensive coordinator position, and the Baltimore Ravens were reportedly interested as well. This has prompted the Bengals to retain him for the foreseeable future.

But there’s likely an implication here. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has interviewed for at least two head coaching jobs over the past two years. He’s still in the running to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. By holding onto Pitcher, the Bengals are ensuring that Callahan’s spot at OC can be filled by the in-house candidate they want if (or when) Callahan moves on for a promotion.

In short, this looks like an extension and a promise that Pitcher is next up for Callahan’s job.

For now, Pitcher will continue his duties in developing franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and designing the offense along with Callahan and head coach Zac Taylor.