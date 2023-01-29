Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Travis Kelce active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have announced their inactives for today’s AFC Championship.

For Cincinnati, here is who will sit out today.

QB Jake Browning

RB Chris Evans

DE Jeff Gunter

CB Jalen Davis

DT Jay Tufele

LT Jonah Williams

LG Alex Cappa

The Bengals came into today with two players ruled out in Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa, so the remaining inactives are healthy scratches.

Also, the Bengals called up Isaiah Prince and Jake Browning from the practice squad, though Browning is a healthy scratch.

Here is who will be out for the Chiefs today.

QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

OT Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

TE Blake Bell

WR Justin Watson

The Chiefs entered today with three players listed as questionable in Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. Kelce was a late addition after suffering a back injury Friday.

Shocker: Kelce is active and will play today, as will Hardman, but Watson is out.