Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Travis Kelce active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have announced their inactives for today’s AFC Championship.
For Cincinnati, here is who will sit out today.
- QB Jake Browning
- RB Chris Evans
- DE Jeff Gunter
- CB Jalen Davis
- DT Jay Tufele
- LT Jonah Williams
- LG Alex Cappa
The Bengals came into today with two players ruled out in Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa, so the remaining inactives are healthy scratches.
Also, the Bengals called up Isaiah Prince and Jake Browning from the practice squad, though Browning is a healthy scratch.
Here is who will be out for the Chiefs today.
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- OT Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
- TE Blake Bell
- WR Justin Watson
The Chiefs entered today with three players listed as questionable in Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. Kelce was a late addition after suffering a back injury Friday.
Shocker: Kelce is active and will play today, as will Hardman, but Watson is out.
Loading comments...