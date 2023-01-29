Twitter reactions from Bengals’ loss to Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals did not hold back what they were capable of this week.

From Eli Apple's tweets to the mayor’s video to Burrowhead comments, Cincinnati had a chance to back up the talk, getting the ball with the game tied at 20 and 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock.

Despite facing what could’ve been a two-score deficit multiple times in this game, Burrow had the ball in his hands and the game on the line.

They punted, and Patrick Mahomes did Mahomes-like things. To add to that, a late-game penalty on Joseph Ossai made matters even worse.... reminiscent of the 2015 playoff battle with Pittsburgh that ultimately was decided by late-game penalties on Cincinnati.

That put them in field-goal range, and Harrison Butker kicked it through the uprights with three seconds left on the clock. That said, let’s dive into this game via some of the internet’s best tweets.

Here are a few pregame tweets and remember to get your “Who Dey” chants in.

How do a sprained ankle and back spasms hold up in 18 degrees? Can they manage it well enough? — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 29, 2023

If I see you wearing Bengals shit in public and I say Who-Dey , and you don’t say it back… I’m assuming you’ve been a Bengals fan since 2021. — Ceej (@CJxHobbs) January 28, 2023

The Bengal and the Chiefs playing in this game every year will probably get boring after a while but if all the games are like this one and last years it’ll be awesome — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) January 30, 2023

Tell me something that won’t make me nervous — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 29, 2023

The Bengals are lucky, but they maximize the opportunities they get when they're lucky. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 30, 2023

The Bengals are called for defensive holding on 5th down. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 30, 2023

Bengals need to find a way to keep it within a TD at halftime. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2023

Me helping Bengals o-line to protect Burrow pic.twitter.com/cOxEYDnRbX — BJ♛ (@bjaysowavy) January 30, 2023

Mr. Cincinnati cleans up the fumble and the #Bengals are back with the football. ⁦@Enquirer⁩ pic.twitter.com/8gyjpT2sc5 — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) January 30, 2023

This will arguably go down as the biggest play of the day for Cincinnati.

On 4th down, no problem, Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase . Bengals tied with the Chiefs



pic.twitter.com/it1B6colv0 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 30, 2023

.@Bengals @JoeyB pumping his Cats up after tying up the score 20-20 in the 4th. Anyone’s ball game #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/YE0UathXFs — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 30, 2023

And that's how you take advantage of a turnover. Big play to Chase on fourth down, then Perine punches it in from the 2-yard line. #Bengals and #Chiefs are tied again at 20 with 13:30 left. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) January 30, 2023

I felt this one.... over and over again.

refs when the bengals have momentum pic.twitter.com/4nH4gyE4VL — timthetatman (@timthetatman) January 30, 2023

eli apple critical holding call on third down, negating a sack and giving the chiefs a first down with 10:00 to play in the fourth quarter of the afc title game. hate to see it. you really do. pic.twitter.com/3N4Eit5ASX — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) January 30, 2023

The NFL has its fingerprints ALL over that game — Seth (@seth_orlemann) January 30, 2023

Really starting to get the sense the Bengals have to beat the Chiefs and NFL after these 4th quarter calls — Alex Kirshenbaum (@alexkirsh7) January 30, 2023

Then this happened.

All The Bengals Need Was 3 Yards But They Went For Back To Back Big Plays — Mich Bunz (No Relation) (@Mich_Bundles) January 30, 2023

That’s essentially just a punt. No big deal for the Bengals — Dan Lazinsk (@Dlazi) January 30, 2023

With the ball back and 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining, Joe Burrow had to be the hero, and they failed to get out of their own half. They gave it back to Patrick Mahomes, and Butker ended the game with a field goal.

Great season. This tough ending doesn’t take that away.