Twitter reactions from Bengals’ loss to Chiefs

This one...... hurt.

By NathanBeighle
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals did not hold back what they were capable of this week.

From Eli Apple's tweets to the mayor’s video to Burrowhead comments, Cincinnati had a chance to back up the talk, getting the ball with the game tied at 20 and 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock.

Despite facing what could’ve been a two-score deficit multiple times in this game, Burrow had the ball in his hands and the game on the line.

They punted, and Patrick Mahomes did Mahomes-like things. To add to that, a late-game penalty on Joseph Ossai made matters even worse.... reminiscent of the 2015 playoff battle with Pittsburgh that ultimately was decided by late-game penalties on Cincinnati.

That put them in field-goal range, and Harrison Butker kicked it through the uprights with three seconds left on the clock. That said, let’s dive into this game via some of the internet’s best tweets.

Here are a few pregame tweets and remember to get your “Who Dey” chants in.

Now let’s get into game-centric tweets.

This will arguably go down as the biggest play of the day for Cincinnati.

I felt this one.... over and over again.

Then this happened.

With the ball back and 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining, Joe Burrow had to be the hero, and they failed to get out of their own half. They gave it back to Patrick Mahomes, and Butker ended the game with a field goal.

Great season. This tough ending doesn’t take that away.

