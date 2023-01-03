Bengals vs. Bills will not restart this week

Following the tragic events of Monday night involving Damar Hamlin, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 game vs. the Buffalo Bills was postponed indefinitely.

Now, the NFL has announced that the game will not resume this week. No decision has been made as to whether the game will resume at a later date. When Monday’s game was postponed, the Bengals were leading 7-3 late in the first quarter of play, so essentially, there’s an entire game to be played if the league does restart it after Week 18.

The league will also not make any changes to the Week 18 schedule, so the Bengals will still be hosting the Baltimore Ravens this week. The game time for that will be either 1:00 pm ET or 4:25 pm ET. As of now, the winner of that game decides who wins the AFC North.

Go here to keep track of the latest news regarding Damar Hamlin.

