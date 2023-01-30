Zac Taylor ‘It didn’t come down to Joseph Ossai’s play’

The Cincinnati Bengals season fell short of a Super Bowl trip in Kansas City this year. It was a tough game between two great teams that could have gone either way.

Unfortunately, the end of the game was highlighted by the end with an unnecessary roughness call on pass rusher Joseph Ossai pushing quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he had gone out of bounds.

Regardless of your opinion on whether it should have or should not have been called, it was. That is a lot of weight on Ossai’s shoulders, and it would be easy for everyone to make him a scapegoat. The Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t allow that to happen.

Zac Taylor on Ossai play: “It’s tough. One play. Didn’t come down to that.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 30, 2023

It is also easy to say that without Ossai that this game wouldn’t have been as close. He was able to get consistent pressure from both the inside and outside. He also had a sack taken away on that extra third down that resulted in defensive holding.

You also have to look at the fact that the Bengals’ offense had an opportunity with two minutes left to take the lead, but they were unable to make that happen. There were plenty of opportunities left on the field for Cincinnati, and Ossai’s mistake was just the last one.