NFL salary cap takes a leap going into the 2023 season

The NFL salary cap will be getting a nice little bump going into the 2023 season. It is a very opportune time, as the Cincinnati Bengals will likely be giving quarterback Joe Burrow a hefty contract extension.

However, it will probably be a bigger deal on players’ contracts that are actually expiring.

Here is the breakdown.

The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

A lot of attention will be on the Burrow extension, but that shouldn’t negatively impact the 2023 salary cap. This means more for space for players scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. The Bengals should have roughly $45 million going into the offseason.

That list includes some notable names like:

Safety, Jessie Bates

Safety, Vonn Bell

Cornerback, Eli Apple

Cornerback, Tre Flowers

Linebacker, Germaine Pratt

Tight end, Hayden Hurts

Safety, Michael Thomas

Running back Samaje Perine

It also creates more space to possibly add players via free agency. A lot of those names are likely going to find new homes as there are young players waiting in the wings to replace them. It certainly is a nice bump which likely helps them keep more players like Hurst and Perine without issue.