Bengals sign 12 players to futures contracts

The Cincinnati Bengals today signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team’s active list until Feb. 13, the Monday after the Super Bowl. All 12 players finished the season on the team’s practice squad.
Here is the full list.
- TE Nick Bowers
- QB Jake Browning
- DE Owen Carney
- OT Devin Cochran
- S Yusuf Corker
- DT Domenique Davis
- G Nate Gilliam
- TE Tanner Hudson
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- LB Keandre Jones
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- CB Marvell Tell III
For what it’s worth, Bengals practice squad players who did not receive a futures contract include wide receiver Tyron Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, and punter Kevin Huber. Huber is likely to retire, while Johnson was never called up to the gameday roster.
As for Prince, the veteran tackle could still re-sign with the Bengals, but for now, he’s an unrestricted free agent.
