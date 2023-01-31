Bengals sign 12 players to futures contracts

The Cincinnati Bengals today signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team’s active list until Feb. 13, the Monday after the Super Bowl. All 12 players finished the season on the team’s practice squad.

Here is the full list.

TE Nick Bowers

QB Jake Browning

DE Owen Carney

OT Devin Cochran

S Yusuf Corker

DT Domenique Davis

G Nate Gilliam

TE Tanner Hudson

DE Raymond Johnson III

LB Keandre Jones

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

CB Marvell Tell III

For what it’s worth, Bengals practice squad players who did not receive a futures contract include wide receiver Tyron Johnson, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, and punter Kevin Huber. Huber is likely to retire, while Johnson was never called up to the gameday roster.

As for Prince, the veteran tackle could still re-sign with the Bengals, but for now, he’s an unrestricted free agent.